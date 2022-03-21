Hyderabad FC win 1st ISL title
Hyderabad FC goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani saved three penalties in the tie-breaker and won his team its maiden Indian Super League title.
Hyderabad, only three seasons old, came last in their inaugural ISL campaign, and had missed out on the playoffs by two points last year.
For Kerala, this was a third defeat in the ISL final, after stumbling at the finish line in 2014 and 2016 as well.
Rahul KP scored for kerala
TAVORA PULLED HYD LEVEL
A defining shootout performance with three key saves on shots by Marko Leskovic, Nishu Kumar and Jeakson – and an ISL trophy to boot.
THIS WAS HYD'S 1ST ISL TITLE