 Kuldeep Yadav's  revival story 

Kuldeep has found his mojo back in IPL 2022

Kuldeep found his old ally: the flight, the aerial suspension of the ball

Yadav burst forth with a punkish flight that foxed and flummoxed batsmen

Kuldeep was ousted from the national team and was thrust into the cold by his ex-franchise

Kuldeep was criticised for trying to bowl faster

Shift from KKR to DC has played a huge role in his mindset change

Kuldeep has rediscovered the joy of smiling and the thrill of flighting the ball