Kuldeep Yadav's revival story
Kuldeep has found his mojo back in IPL 2022
Kuldeep found his old ally: the flight, the aerial suspension of the ball
Yadav burst forth with a punkish flight that foxed and flummoxed batsmen
Kuldeep was ousted from the national team and was thrust into the cold by his ex-franchise
Kuldeep was criticised for trying to bowl faster
Shift from KKR to DC has played a huge role in his mindset change
Kuldeep has rediscovered the joy of smiling and the thrill of flighting the ball