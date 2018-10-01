Hooda shows promise as potential spin bowling all-rounder
A second spin-allrounder will be part of the playing eleven in Indian conditions and Hooda is showing potential to be developed into one.
In the 2nd ODI against WI, Hooda’s first ball stopped a bit on Mayers and the batsman chipped back an easy return catch.
In the first ODI two days ago, he was used as a filler, bowling five overs and conceding 22 runs in a high-scoring game.
On Sunday, in the second ODI, he bowled well enough to get nine overs, in two spells. His first spell read: 6-0-23-1 and his second: 3-0-19-0.
Hooda is not a big turner of the ball. But he bowls tight, stump-to-stump, and bowls to his field.
Occasionally, he isn’t afraid to give the ball a bit of air. And on Sunday, he reacted well, when the batsmen tried to take him on.
Hooda has already announced his arrival in T20Is, as a batsman, scoring 205 runs in six games, including a century, at a strike rate of 172.26.