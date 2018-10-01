History awaits Neeraj Chopra: Can he become the first since 2009 to win both Olympics and World Championships at same time?
Almost 14 kilograms over his optimal weight and with a higher than acceptable body fat percentage for a world class thrower, Chopra’s comeback began with a change of diet.
In a back-breaking sport in which the slightest imbalance in alignment of the joints, limbs and torso can result in injury, finding the perfect balance between strength and flexibility is key, the search for precision technique a lifelong quest and the body impacted by extreme force while throwing the javelin, Neeraj Chopra is making big distances look easy.
Early birds too could have missed watching Chopra throw in a blink. At about 5:30 am on Friday morning, the 24-year-old Olympic champion donning a sky blue kit needed less than half a minute to seal his spot in the final of the World Championships with a throw of 88.39 metres.
He didn’t tumble at the edge of the scratchline like he usually does but just used palms to arrest his fall. It took just one throw. There was no stress about the automatic qualifying mark of 83.50 metres.
When the second thrower Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch, the Olympic silver medalist, was getting ready, Chopra was winding down and looking forward to his first ever World Championship final.
Chopra, since winning the World Junior gold six years ago, has spoilt Indian fans by winning a medal almost every time he has entered a competition with the historic Olympic gold being the watershed moment for Indian track and field. At Eugene, Chopra’s quest to add the World Championship gold to his CV, if successful, will make him one of the greatest ever.