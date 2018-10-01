Hard life of the ever-smiling cricketer Rinku Singh, KKR’s rising star

The trophy shelf in Rinku Singh’s room is out of space. The latest addition to the collection is his Man of the Match award for an enterprising cameo against Rajasthan Royals. “It was my first Man of the Match award, so it is special,” the Kolkata Knight Riders’ batter says.
He took home a figurine of a cricketer for being Man of the Series during a ‘School T20 World Cup’ held in his hometown Aligarh. Rinku was also given the keys to a motorcycle by the organisers of the tournament. The two-wheeler was a blessing for Rinku.
The motorbike made life easier for his father Khanchand Singh, a gas cylinder delivery man. He hauled cylinders onto it and his older sons would help him meet delivery targets.
This season, batting at No.6 and No.7, the 24-year-old grabbed the opportunity of being a finisher. He scored 174 runs at a strike rate of 148.71. Rinku’s smart shot selection, six-hitting and faster than a run-a-ball knocks has made him a contender for the ’emerging player’ award.
Abhishek Nayar, the assistant coach of KKR, had informed Rinku about being part of the Playing XI for the game against Gujarat Titans. Rinku pinched himself. “Was I hearing it right? That was my first reaction,” Rinku said.