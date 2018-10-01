GT ensured their place in the last-four with 18 points from 12 games

A “proud” Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya on Tuesday said his side’s plan to be ruthless on the field and relax post-game paid rich dividends as they beat Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs to become the first team to qualify for the IPL play-offs.

LSG are a close second with 16 points from 12 matches and need a win to secure their play-off berth.

The win came after back-to-back defeats for GT and Hardik said his side learnt a lot from their last game.

Defending 145, GT bowled out LSG for 82 in 13.5 overs and Hardik was full of praise for his bowling unit.

Man-of-the-match Shubman Gill, who top-scored with an unbeaten 63 off 49 balls, was pleased with his performance but said he faced a bit of back issues during his knock.

Gill batted through and It proved to be a match-winning effort.