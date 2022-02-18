Goodbye Shahid Afridi: Lala and the unconditional love of fans
Early this week, in the middle of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Afridi put out a farewell post and a video. “Good bye to PSL, my body is in serious pain”.
His exit has been slow, his retirements and U-turns many. Tests, ODIs, T20 and now franchise cricket, he has periodically lightened his load and dragged his feet while leaving the turf.
He did overstay but no one complained. Afridi was entertaining company. He had the popular vote, he had earned the authority to write his own script and also pull the curtain.
Afridi didn’t get the perfect last game. He didn’t get a chance to hit his down-on-knees signature six.
Pushed down the order, he wasn’t needed to bat. He did manage a couple of game-changing dismissals with those fastish leg-breaks but Afridi was never about wickets. Other’s wickets that is; his own could get hysterically entertaining.
Next month Afridi would be 42 if you go by cricinfo.com, and 47 if his memoir Game Changer is to be believed. Afridi’s age is the pursuit of the pedantic. In his case, age is an irrational number.
His world record 40-ball 102 when he was 16 or his quick sharp pick-up and throw in the last game, Afridi’s actions on field have never been age-appropriate.