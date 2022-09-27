Saurav Ghosal a bit like Jhanagir Khan. 

 Recently, Saurav Ghosal hit a backhand dropat the event  that left spect jaw dropped 

 His backhand  shot was the main attractionof the event 

Saurav Ghosal is a professional player born on 10 aug 1986 at Kolkata

He Started playing squash in his home town Kolkata at Racquet club after that he join ICL squash academy

saurav is also first Indian squash player to reach quarterfinal of world championship.

He is also first Indian to win British junior open under 19

He recently won a medal at commonwealth games.