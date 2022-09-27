Saurav Ghosal a bit like Jhanagir Khan.
Recently, Saurav Ghosal hit a backhand dropat the event that left spect jaw dropped
His backhand shot was the main attractionof the event
Saurav Ghosal is a professional player born on 10 aug 1986 at Kolkata
He Started playing squash in his home town Kolkata at Racquet club after that he join ICL squash academy
saurav is also first Indian squash player to reach quarterfinal of world championship.
He is also first Indian to win British junior open under 19
He recently won a medal at commonwealth games.