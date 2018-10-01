Getting to captain in your hometown, nothing bigger than this: Team India captain Rishabh Pant

The new India captain, Rishabh Pant. He’ll get a much louder reception for sure when India walk out at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Thursday against South Africa in the first T20I.
This is after all the city where he has played most of his cricket. The 2 AM bus rides from Roorkee to Delhi, the refuge in gurudwaras in the nights are already part of the Pant folklore. This is the city that moulded his cricket persona in many ways.
“It’s a great feeling getting this opportunity in your hometown, there’s nothing bigger opportunity than this and I’ll try to make the most of it,” he said
The 24-year old was named India captain ahead of the press conference on Wednesday with KL Rahul being ruled out of the five-match T20I series following a groin injury.