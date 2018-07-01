Gareth Southgate is under massive pressure ahead of qatar world cup
Winless in six games england is in massive pressure
IN the nations league games England team not performed well
England faced a defeat from Italy 1-0 before drawing with germany
Six years into his reign, Gareth Southgate’s England look out of sorts and without inspiration, for the very first time
The best managers in world football today are known lesser for building a culture and consistency
The England manager’s lack of experience at an elite level is on full display when his side takes on the best teams.
Southgate will need to take some tough calls if he is to come out of this cycle with his job intact.