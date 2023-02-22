Four Australian players head back home before the third Ind vs Aus Test in Indore
Images: AP
David Warner has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests against India because of hand injury
The opener, who suffered a concussion and also a hairline fracture on his elbow, missed the second innings in Delhi
Spin bowling allrounder Ashton Agar will return home from the ongoing tour of India to play Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup
Josh Hazlewood has also been ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar series due to an Achilles injury
The pacer flew back to Australia to do his rehabilitation from an Achilles complaint that sidelined him from the first two Tests
Earlier this week, Skipper Pat Cummins returned back home from India mid-Test series due to a serious family illness
Cummins, however, will come back to India for the third India vs Australia Test in Indore
