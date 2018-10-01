Focussed on “process”, West captain Rahane starts comeback fight with Duleep Trophy

It won’t be an easy fight to reclaim what he has lost but Ajinkya Rahane will not deviate from his “process driven” methods as he gears up to lead a star-studded West Zone against minnows North East in the opening Duleep Trophy game starting Thursday.
Along with the skipper, Shaw and Jaiswal can rack up big scores and the North-East bowlers would be hard pressed to stop them. Domestic stalwart Jaydev Unadkat forms part of a strong bowling attack that also comprises Baroda pacer Atit Seth and Saurashtra’s Chirag Jani.
In Puducherry, East will take on North in what appears to be an evenly matched contest on paper. The experienced Manoj Tiwary leads the men from the East with a mix of experience and youth to call upon.