SHUBMAN GILL & THE PROBLEM WITH HIS BATTING: THE SLOW WEIGHT TRANSFER ONTO THE FRONT FOOT.
Twice this ODI series, he has paid for that mistake off Kagiso Rabada
In the past in Indian conditions, even in the IPL many bowlers have punished him for it.
Gill has a lovely all-round game, so adept against bounce and superb against spin.
Ashwin rates him one of the toughest batters to bowl to.
In the 2nd ODI, Gill’s hands came through well ahead of the body without the lean-in of the upper body.
Unsurprisingly the ball flew in the air back to the bowle
It should be interesting to see how the talented youngster nails this issue in the near future.