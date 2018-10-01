Duleep Trophy 2022: Ajinkya Rahane to lead West Zone

Ajinkya Rahane will lead West Zone team in Duleep Trophy to be held next month. Domestic run machine Sarfraz Khan has been selected to play for India A for the series against New Zealand A.
The zonal selection committee, chaired by former India pacer Salil Ankola, has included Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur in the star-studded West Zone squad for Duleep Trophy.
Nine players from Mumbai have been picked in the West Zone team. Mumbai had reached the finals of Ranji Trophy, where they lost to Madhya Pradesh.
Rahane will be playing his first competitive game since his hamstring injury he sustained in the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders.
The veteran batsman will need some big runs to push his case for the Indian Test team.
It is learnt that Iyer won’t be part of India A team which will play New Zealand A in Bangalore next month. Iyer has been kept on stand bye for the Indian team in Asia Cup.