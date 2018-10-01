India beat SA by 82 runs in 4th T20I

India dished out a clinical performance as they posted a competitive 169 for six, riding on Dinesh Karthik's career-best 27-ball 55 and Hardik Pandya's 46 off 31 balls.
For India, Avesh Khan (4/18) snapped four wickets in a sensational spell of fast bowling, while Yuzvendra Chahal (2/21) claimed two and Harshal Patel (1/3 in 2 overs) took one.
For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi had the best figures of 3-0-20-2, while Marco Jansen (1/38), Anrich Nortje (1/21 in 3 overs), Dwaine Pretorius (1/41) and Keshav Maharaj (1/29) were also among wickets.