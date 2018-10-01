Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra rewrites national record again

Neeraj Chopra’s quest to break the 90-metre mark remained unfulfilled but the 24-year-old Indian javelin throw star came within six centimetres when he broke the national record for the second time in a month with an opening throw of 89.94 metres at the Stockholm Diamond League.
The Olympic Champion finished second to world champion Anderson Peters but apart from the national record, Chopra will also be pleased with the result in Stockholm because it was the first time he had finished in the top three in a Diamond League event.
In his season opener at the Paavo Nurmi Games, Chopra had rewritten his own record with 89.30 metres. Chopra’s 89.94 metres was also a meet record before Peters bettered it in the third round with 90.31 metres.
It was a typical start from Chopra at the Olympic Stadium in Stockholm – smooth on the runway and an easy release, the big tumble before the scratch line and then the raised hands after watching the javelin land.
Chopra was ahead of the eight-man field in the first two rounds. However, Peters, who has had an up-and-down phase, produced his third 90-metre throw of the season in the third round, which Chopra could not better.
Chopra’s series of throws on Thursday night proved he was in good form with the javelin event at the World Championships in Oregon just three weeks away. After his national-record breaking throw he produced 84.37, 87.46, 84.77, 86.67 and 86.84 metres.