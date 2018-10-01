Dhawan to lead, Washington, Kuldeep and Chahar return: India announce squad for Zimbabwe tour

Shikhar Dhawan, who recently led India to a 3-0 clean sweep in West Indies, was confirmed as captain again as India announced squad for the three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe later this month. The 15-member squad picked by the All-India Senior Selection Committee featured three new names from the one that recently played in the Caribbean. Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Deepak Chahar return back to the India mix after recovering from injuries.