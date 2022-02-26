Dabang Delhi
are the new Pro Kabaddi champions
Dabang Delhi clinched the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 trophy by eking out a close 37-36 win over Patna Pirates in the summit clash here on Friday
Delhi’s star raider Naveen Kumar (13 points) and all-rounder Vijay (14 points) secured Super 10s
Patna had an uncharacteristically poor night in the defence
The match had a high intensity start with both sets of raiders picking up points.
Delhi Dabang overcame a tough challenge from three-time champions Patna Pirates