https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Dabang Delhi are the new Pro Kabaddi champions | The Indian Express

Dabang Delhi

are the new Pro Kabaddi champions

1.

Dabang Delhi clinched the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 trophy by eking out a close 37-36 win over Patna Pirates in the summit clash here on Friday

1.

Delhi’s star raider Naveen Kumar (13 points) and all-rounder Vijay (14 points) secured Super 10s

1.

Patna had an uncharacteristically poor night in the defence

1.

The match had a high intensity start with both sets of raiders picking up points.

1.

Delhi Dabang overcame a tough challenge from three-time champions Patna Pirates