Going into her first Commonwealth Games, Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam had been hailed by many as ‘Mirabai 2.0’. One can see why. They both share the same sport, same state, same city, similar career trajectories i.e. up, and even started their journeys at the SAI North Eastern Regional Centre in Imphal. And on Saturday, they both won a medal for India at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.