Ever since it has been reported that Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes is trying to negotiate a stunning swap deal with CR7 and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, the rumour mills have continued to gather speed.
Ronaldo is desperate to leave Old Trafford this summer and play Champions League football
According to the Italian website Gianluca DiMarzio, the Serie A team are willing to sign Ronaldo but to let Osimhen go the other way they would seek at least £85million.
According to the Italian Osimhen, 23, caught the eye of several clubs last season, in which he scored 18 goals
Osimhen provided six assists in 32 appearances. But after shelling out almost 100 million for Antony will United spend big again? Only time will tell.