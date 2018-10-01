Cristiano Ronaldo dropped by Erik ten Hag in a 2-hour team meeting ahead of Liverpool clash: Report

Composed finishes by Jadon Sancho in the 16th minute and Marcus Rashford in the 53rd earned a victory at Old Trafford against Liverpool that will bring some respite for under-pressure manager Erik ten Hag, who made a huge statement in his team selection by dropping star striker Cristiano Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire and was validated.
And he used it as an opportunity to make his stance on Ronaldo clear amid intense speculation surrounding his Old Trafford future.
Ten Hag is understood to be tired of the circus the 37-year-old is attaching to the start of his rebuild at United and ‘just wants him out’ of the club before the September 1 transfer deadline.
The report claims that after insisting on starting the discussion by axing Ronaldo, he invited every member of his squad to speak up ahead of the daunting task against Liverpool.
But the Portuguese icon didn’t make his thoughts known, even after the United boss informed him and captain Harry Maguire that he planned to drop them for the Reds’ high-profile visit to Old Trafford.