Cricket-loving fast bowler Anderson Peters beats Neeraj Chopra to take javelin gold

The Grenadian Anderson Peters, who awed the world with three javelin throws over 90m to take gold in the World Championships in a competition when even Neeraj Chopra struggled with the head wind, was a cricket-crazy kid once. Usain Bolt would intervene to snatch that love with his world record feats and turn Peters into a sprinter first before injuries turned him towards javelin
“I liked cricket. We had two seasons: cricket and track-and-field in Grenada. I would do both. I was a fast bowler. I just liked the idea of throwing the ball, I felt I could bowl it so fast that the batsman can’t even see it. I would always aim to throw a 90 mph ball even though I couldn’t as a kid,” he tells the world athletics podcast.
Then Usain Bolt intervened. “That was the year he got the world record. I wanted to be a sprinter.” Injuries then put him on to javelin, where he has now started a rivalry with India’s Chopra.
The 2016 Under-20 World Championships in Poland is where Neeraj Chopra and Grenada’s Anderson Peters had their first big showdown. This was two years before Peters, who has studied in the United States since 2017, threw 81.95 metres to break the Mississippi State’s freshman record. At the Zdzislaw Krzyszkowiak Stadium, Chopra became the junior world champion and an overnight star. His 86.48 metres was a world junior record. Johan Grobler (80.59m) of South Africa was second and third, almost unnoticed in the frenzy in India, was Peters (79.65m). Peters had set a national under-20 mark but back then Chopra was anointed as the future star.
Of the three podium finishers from the U20 championships from four years ago two – Chopra and Peters fought it out for the gold in the men’s javelin throw final on Sunday morning.a
Grobler was in Group A of qualifying, the same one as Chopra, but finished seventh with a lowly 76.30 metres. Chopra had the second best throw of 88.39 metres in qualifying on Friday while Peters topped with 89.91 metres.