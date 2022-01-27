https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Collins crushes Swiatek to set up Barty final in AUS Open | The Indian Express

American Danielle Collins crushed Poland's Iga Swiatek to reach her first Grand Slam final

30'th ranked Collins produced an equally dominant display to give former French Open champion Swiatek no chance

The 28-year-old American was dominant in a 6-4, 6-1 win over 2020 French Open champion

Collins showed no nerves as her first Grand Slam final loomed

Collins is into her first Grand Slam final

Collins took only 78 minutes to beat the seventh-seeded Swiatek.

Iga Swiatek reacts after losing a to Danielle Collins 

Collins’ run to the semifinals in 2019 was her best so far. She is now determined to go one better