Senior India Test cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara got felicitated on his 100th Test feat at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium before the second India vs Australia Test starts on Friday.
Images: Express Photos
A special cap was awarded to Pujara to honour his 100th Test before the team members gave him the guard of honours.
The team India members led by skipper Rohit Sharma also gave Pujara a guard of honour as the team walked in to field against Australia.
Cheteshwar Pujara has become only the 13th Indian player ever to play 100 Test matches.
The 35-year-old, who made his Test debut in 2010 against Australia, has scored 7021 runs across 99 matches for India in the longest format of the game
“Congratulations to the ‘White Walker’ of Indian cricket. He has just been walking there at the same pace, defending bowlers out. Phenomenal achievement" - R Ashwin
"I have watched you from close quarters right from our U19 days. A lot of fun playing with you and now it is going to be a different challenge for you from here on." - Rohit Sharma
“This is a very special day for a very special guy. Puji congratulations on your 100th Test. You have had a long journey, full of hard work, persistence, grit, comebacks. That is what you are known for."- Virat Kohli