Cheteshwar Pujara hits his 16th first class double hundred, on par with Fry, Hobbs, Hick

India Test player Cheteshwar Pujara’s run-spree on the county circuit has bumped his first-class double hundred count to 16. Playing at Lord’s against Middlesex, Sussex’s stand-in skipper Pujara reached the milestone in 368 balls ( 498 minutes).
Underlining his status as the most-prolific active first-class cricketer, his sequence of scores for Sussex before this game was 6, 201 not out, 109, 12, 203 and 170 not out.
On the all-time Top 10 list, he is now at No.5 along with batting greats like CB Fry, Jack Hobbs and Graeme Hick. Pujara’s consistency in reaching 200-plus scores is only second to Bradman’s. His double hundreds, at an average, show up after 25 first-class innings. Cricket’s undisputed GOAT, The Don, needed around 9 innings.
Just below Pujara on the all-time first class double hundred list is Kumar Shri Ranjitsinhji, Ranji to the world. He too played for Sussex. The two have a lot in common – a pioneer who gave Indian batting a template and the last of the kind holding on to those century-old batting principles.
Born more than a century apart, the two, one royalty and the other working class, had cricket thrust upon them. They both have their cricketing roots in Saurashtra. Ranji got his first lesson in cricket at a place where Pujara grew up.