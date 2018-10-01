Casper Ruud: The former Rafa Nadal Academy trainee with a sledgehammer forehand

Casper Ruud has won six titles on tour – five of them on clay and two of them this year. He is ranked as high as World No.8, becoming the first player from Norway to make the top 10 of the world rankings.
The 23-year-old has quickly become one of the most reliable claycourters around at the moment, but despite all of that, few would have picked him to make the final at Roland Garros this year.
Ruud navigated multiple tricky assignments on his way to the final. He first had to overcome French tennis legend Jo-Wilfried Tsonga – who was playing the final event of his career – in a supremely emotional encounter.
His quarterfinal was against 19-year-old Holger Rune, who dumped one of the tournament favourites Stefanos Tsitsipas out of the fourth round and he later took on Marin Cilic, who defeated fellow Russians and top 10 seeds Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev.
Each of these victories were in four sets, and for a player who has little best-of-five experience, this illustrates how his claycourt consistency on tour – last year, he became the first man in 10 years to win three consecutive titles in as many weeks – has translated to success at Majors.
When needed, the 23-year-old is able to flatten his forehand and chase more precise angle. When he runs around his backhand to hit the shot inside-out, he is able to find the depth and low net clearance to consistently hit winners.