Ranked 152 till last week, Borna Coric now the player to avoid at US Open
Coric defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6, 6-2 in the final of the Cincinnati Masters
The Croat is still entering tournaments through a protected ranking after he spent away with a bad shoulder injury.
In 2018, he won the grasscourt title in Halle by beating Zverev and Roger Federer.
His serve is recording more pace and accuracy, and his two-handed backhand has become a real force for winners.
These changes allowed him to adopt a more aggressive strategy, that saw him blow away Tsitsipas 7-0 in the first set tiebreaker in the final
The Cincinnati title – the biggest of his career – marks his return to a world class level that is signified by wins over five top 10 seeds including Nadal and Tsitsipas.
The result of Coric’s fairytale triumph is that the leadup to the US Open has more contenders than any other Grand Slam in recent history.