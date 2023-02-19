Ravindra Jadeja’s career-best Test figures dismantled Australia and helped India to take a 2-0 lead in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy

It was Jadeja’s 12th five-wicket haul in the longest format of the game, as he picked a match-haul of 10 wickets for 110 runs

His previous innings’ best was 7-49 against England at Chennai in 2016

Jadeja, who is making a comeback after a career-threatening knee injury has bagged back-to-back player of the match

Australia were 61-1 at the start of day three and looked to continue its batting counterattack from the previous evening

But Indian spinners made Australia’s morning collapse count and India chased down the 115 runs

The third Test in Indore will begin on March 1

