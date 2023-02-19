Ravindra Jadeja’s career-best Test figures dismantled Australia and helped India to take a 2-0 lead in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Images: Express Photos
It was Jadeja’s 12th five-wicket haul in the longest format of the game, as he picked a match-haul of 10 wickets for 110 runs
His previous innings’ best was 7-49 against England at Chennai in 2016
Jadeja, who is making a comeback after a career-threatening knee injury has bagged back-to-back player of the match
Australia were 61-1 at the start of day three and looked to continue its batting counterattack from the previous evening
But Indian spinners made Australia’s morning collapse count and India chased down the 115 runs
The third Test in Indore will begin on March 1
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
When is Holi Festival in 2023?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
Learn more