Here’s what happened on the second day of the India vs Australia Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi:
Images: Express Photos
Australian spinner Nathan Lyon took four wickets to restrict India to 88-4 at lunch on Day 2 of the second Test
India resumed Saturday on 21-0 after bowling Australia out for 263 on the opening day
Virat Kohli was dismissed for 44 in the second session of India’s first innings by debutant Matthew Kuhnemann
Images: Express Photos
Lyon trapped Rahul lbw, the batsman reviewed but the decision stayed in Australia’s favour
Lyon trapped Pujara lbw for a duck. The veteran batter put his bat just behind the pad and was caught plumb in front
Shreyas Iyer was caught at forward short leg off Lyon. Peter Handscomb caught the ball, which struck his arm and leg, before completing a low catch
KS Bharat tried an ugly sweep and was caught by slip fielder Steve Smith to give Lyon his fifth victim