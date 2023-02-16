The second Test of the series will be held in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium from February 17 to 21
Delhi is hosting its first Test since December 2017
India have a 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series
It will be veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test in Delhi on Friday
When Pujara takes to the field against Australia in the second Test, he will become only the 13th player to reach the landmark of 100 Test matches for India
Shreyas Iyer will make a comeback in tomorrow’s game after he sustained a lower back injury during the white-ball series against Sri Lanka last month
On the other hand, former skipper Virat Kohli will look to continue his good run form at the venue. He has scored 463 runs on the ground from three Test matches
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
When is Holi Festival in 2023?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More