In four pulsating overs of immense skill, immaculate control and constant threat, Jasprit Bumrah ripped out the heart, soul and body of England’s batting on way to his finest ODI bowling performance at The Oval on Tuesday.
In 23 deliveries with a new ball on a greenish pitch under overcast skies, amid excellent carry and plenty of swing and seam, Bumrah blasted out Jason Roy, Joe Root and Liam Livingstone for ducks, and consumed Jonny Bairstow for 7.
He would come back to break England’s highest partnership of the innings – 35 for the ninth wicket between David Willey and Brydon Carse – to earn only his second ODI five-for
He would also end the England innings for just 110 to register his best international figures of 7.2-3-19-6, also the third-best by an Indian bowler in ODIs, behind Stuart Binny and Anil Kumble.
It was also the first time Bumrah had taken three or more wickets in an ODI since the 2019 World Cup in England, thus answering the call about India’s recent inability to strike with the new ball in this format, especially away from home.
“You have to check the calender. We had missed a lot of series due to COVID in 2020-21 and so we are playing a lot of cricket back-to-back. So you need a lot of awareness and you discuss with trainers, physios and management and how you can keep yourself in best frame of mind when you are not playing any series,” Bumrah said.