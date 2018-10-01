Sweep Chahal at your own Risk

Chahal loves batsmen sweeping and reverse-sweeping him

All four of his wickets at Lord’s were bargained in the process of batsmen sweeping

Chahal is India’s first-choice spinner, both at home and overseas

Few spinners have the cricketing intelligence of Chahal

Buttler admitted that his team’s chief ploy was to reverse-sweep Chahal out of the attack

Chahal's prowess mean batsmen often invite downfall while attempting versions of the shot

There is an assumption that Chahal is sweepable