Sweep Chahal at your own Risk
Chahal loves batsmen sweeping and reverse-sweeping him
All four of his wickets at Lord’s were bargained in the process of batsmen sweeping
Chahal is India’s first-choice spinner, both at home and overseas
Few spinners have the cricketing intelligence of Chahal
Buttler admitted that his team’s chief ploy was to reverse-sweep Chahal out of the attack
Chahal's prowess mean batsmen often invite downfall while attempting versions of the shot
There is an assumption that Chahal is sweepable