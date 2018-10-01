In the example 6.2 of the textbook, tweeted out by a Pakistani journalist Shiraz Hassan, the opening lines can be seen: “Babar Azam has hit a cover drive by giving kinetic energy of 150j to the ball by his bat. (a) At what speed will the ball go to the boundary if the mass of the ball is 120 g? (b) How much kinetic energy a footballer must impart to a football of mass 450 g to make it move at this speed?