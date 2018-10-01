Avesh Khan out of remainder of Asia Cup, Deepak Chahar drafted in

Pacer Avesh Khan has been ruled out of the remainder of the Asia Cup due to fever related illness, a senior BCCI official confirmed the development on Tuesday.
Seamer Deepak Chahar, who was in stand by for the tournament, has been drafted in. “Avesh has fever and he has also got sinus related problems which has escalated post illness. It will not be possible for him to take further part in the tournament.
Deepak Chahar is already there and he will be drafted in THE main squad,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
Avesh has been in poor form since the tour of West Indies and the Indian team management’s worries increased after he was hit for 50-plus runs by Hong Kong batters.
However in Chahar, India has a very potent swing bowler, who has a knack of picking wickets in Powerplay overs. He recently made a comeback during the tour of Zimbabwe where he played two 50-over games.