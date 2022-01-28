Rafael Nadal is now within one victory of a record 21st Grand Slam singles title
Nadal advanced to Australian Open final for 6th time with 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win over Matteo Berrettini
One more win and Nadal will break record of 20 majors he shared with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic
Rafael Nadal will become just the fourth man in history to win all four of the Grand Slam titles at least twice
Rafael Nadal will face either Daniil Medvedev or Stefanos Tsitsipas for Australian Open crown
Nadal skipped Wimbledon after losing in French Open semifinals to Djokovic, and didn't play at all after August last year
Nadal was the only member of the Big 3 who had chance to break deadlock in Australia this time
Rafael Nadal lost classic five-set finals Melbourne to Novak Djokovic in 2012 and Roger Federer in 2017