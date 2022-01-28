https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-video-0.1.js Australian Open: Rafael Nadal reaches final | The Indian Express

Rafael Nadal is now within one victory of a record 21st Grand Slam singles title

Nadal advanced to Australian Open final for 6th time with 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win over Matteo Berrettini

One more win and Nadal will break record of 20 majors he shared with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal will become just the fourth man in history to win all four of the Grand Slam titles at least twice

Rafael Nadal will face either Daniil Medvedev or Stefanos Tsitsipas for Australian Open crown

Nadal skipped Wimbledon after losing in French Open semifinals to Djokovic, and didn't play at all after August last year

Nadal was the only member of the Big 3 who had chance to break deadlock in Australia this time

Rafael Nadal lost classic five-set finals Melbourne to Novak Djokovic in 2012 and Roger Federer in 2017