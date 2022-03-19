Australia beat India by six wickets
Captain Meg Lanning (97) led from the front as Australia defeated India by six wickets to cement their semi-final spot on Saturday.
Alyssa Healey (72) and Rachel Haynes (43) were the other notable contributors for Australia.
Mithali Raj (68) and Yastika Bhatia (59) have set up the innings with the fifties after losing two early wickets.
A late flourish from Harmanpreet Kaur (57*) and Pooja Vastrakar (34) has helped India post a defendable score of 277 for 7 in 50 overs.
The total had never been chased before in tournament history but considering Australia's ominous form and batting friendly conditions at Eden Park, the Meg Lanning-led side cruised to their fifth win in as many games.
Jhulan Goswami needed to defend 8 off the final over but Beth Mooney (30 not out of 20) got the job done in the first three balls.
Healy was the aggressor alongside the in-form Haynes and toyed with the Indian attack -- be it pacers or spinners.