ISL semiFINAL: ATKMB vs jAMSHEDPUR
ATK Mohun Bagan rode on their talisman Roy Krishna’s first-half strike to sail into the semifinals of the Indian Super League for the second straight year, with a 1-0 victory against Chennaiyin FC on Thursday
Krishna netted his fifth goal of the season and first this calendar year in the 45th minute and that proved to be the difference in the end as the green and maroons side moved to second in the standings with 37 points from 19 matches.
ATKMB bossed the game from the first minute
ATKMB will take on Jamshedpur FC next on March 7 to potentially decide the team that will finish at the top of the table.
Jamshedpur have two games in hand and are at the top with 37 points. They take on Odisha FC on Friday.