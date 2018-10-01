Athletes told to leave Thyagraj Stadium so Khirwar can walk with his dog
Athletes and coaches have been complaining about being forced to wrap training earlier than usual
We used to train till 8-8.30 pm under lights earlier. But now, we are asked to leave the ground by 7 pm so that the officer can walk his dog on the ground: A coach
Khirwar described the allegation as absolutely incorrect
The Indian Express visited the stadium on three evenings over the past seven days and saw the stadium guards walking towards the track at around 6.30 pm, blowing whistles and ensuring that the arena was cleared by 7 pm.
Stadium administrator Ajit Chaudhary told The Indian Express that the official timing in the evening is 4-6 pm but “considering the heat” they allow athletes to train until 7 pm.
On Tuesday, The Indian Express saw Khirwar reach the stadium with his dog after 7.30 pm. The pet could be seen roaming around the track and football field even as security guards kept watch.
Built for the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the centrally located sporting complex is a multi-discipline facility that attracts national and state athletes, and footballers.