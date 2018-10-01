Asia Cup: Afghanistan defeat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
A fine performance from the spinners and an impactful cameo from Najibullah Zadran helped Afghanistan record a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh
Afghanistan's star spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3/16) and
Rashid Khan
(3/22) ran through a reckless Bangladesh batting line-up to restrict the opposition to 127.
Najibullah's belligerent 43 not out off 17 balls, comprising six sixes, got his team over the line in 18.3 overs.
Ibrahim Zadran also contributed with 42 off 41 balls as he shared an unbeaten 69-run stand off 36 balls with Najibullah.
Mujeeb broke the backbone of Bangladesh batting by striking thrice in the powerplay.
Like Bangladesh, Afghanistan too found it hard to push the scoring rate.
Bangladeshi bowlers were accurate with Afghanistan batters not able to put them away.