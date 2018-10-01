IND vs ENG 5th Test: Covid-infected Ashwin in home isolation, couldn’t board flight
AS the Indian team underwent its first practice session in England on Monday with most of their premier players turning up for training with the red ball, Ravichandran Ashwin was a notable absentee.
The Indian Express understands that the off-spinner has been infected with Covid-19 and couldn’t board the flight to England a few days ago.
The Indian team captained by Rohit Sharma flew to London to complete the series they lead 2-1 ahead of the final Test.
As per Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) rules, all players had to undergo RT-PCR Tests once they flew from their respective homes.
Ashwin wasn’t part of the Indian squad which faced South Africa in the five-match T20I series at home.
Ashwin decided to turn up for his local team Mylapore Recreation Club MRC ‘A’ just a week after playing for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL final, a game they lost to Gujarat Titans.
Ashwin played the semi-final and final and helped his team to its maiden first division title. Later in the day, he had spoken to reporters in Chennai and explained the reason to turn up for his club despite the intense heat.