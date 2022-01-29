Ashleigh Barty outplays Danielle Collins to win title
Ash Barty ended Australia’s 44-year wait for a home winner at the Australian Open when the world number one staved off a fightback from American Danielle Collins to complete a 6-3 7-6(2) win on Saturday and pick up her third Grand Slam title.
Barty became the first Australian to win the event since Chris O’Neil captured the women’s title in 1978.
O’Neil was present in the stands cheering as the crowd on the flooodlit Rod Laver Arena erupted when Barty converted her first match point with a forehand crosscourt winner.
When Collins appeared to be on the verge of levelling the match as she served at 5-1, the Australian showed nerves of steel and raised her game.
Barty got the set back on serve and then dominated the tiebreak to complete a memorable comeback that left the home nation rejoicing all over Australia.
Meanwhile, speaking after the match, Barty said thanked all those who helped her along the journey to the top and then congratulated opponent.