Ash Barty retires aged 25
Barty retires with 15 titles
Barty retires less than 2 months after winning Australian Open
Ash Barty has won 3 Grand Slam singles title
Barty became the first Australian to win home Grand Slam event in 44 years
Barty spent 121 weeks at No. 1 in the rankings, including the last 114 in a row
Barty had won 25 of her last 26 matches and three of her past four events
Barty took 21-month sabbatical from tennis as a teen
Barty played cricket with the Brisbane Heat of the WBBL in 2015