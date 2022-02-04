India moment at Winter Olympics opening: Skier Arif Khan leads contingent out
Issue No. 2
Skier Arif Khan led a small four-strong Indian contingent during the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Beijing on Friday amid a diplomatic boycott of the event by the country.
Learn More
India sent a six-member contingent to the Games including a coach, a technician and a team manager.
Learn More
The 31-year-old Arif will be the lone Indian competitor at the Games, having qualified in Slalom and Giant Slalom events.
Learn More
Arif is the first Indian to secure qualification in two events of the same edition of the Games and his competitions are slated for February 13 and 16.
Learn More
India was the 23rd contingent to walk in during the grand ceremony at the iconic Bird's Nest stadium
Learn More
India announced a diplomatic boycott of the Games after China fielded Qi Fabao, the regimental commander of the People's Liberation Army, who was injured during the 2020 military face-off with Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, as a torchbearer for the event's Torch Relay.
Learn More