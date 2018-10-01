Amid rift rumours, CSK CEO says Jadeja released 'on medical advice'

Jadeja relinquished CSK captaincy mid-season after his team made a poor start to the tournament. And although Viswanathan insisted that there was no fallout, some of Jadeja’s team-mates hinted at a discord, as they spoke to this paper on condition of anonymity. According to them, Jadeja wasn't too pleased with the way the captaincy change was handled. Those in the know say that the all-rounder felt the process lacked transparency.
As regards to the player’s injury, he said: “Jaddu had an injury during the game against RCB and after that he didn’t play the game against Delhi Capitals. On medical advice, it has been decided that he cannot participate further in this IPL and he is heading back home. He has been released.”
A CSK statement said: “Ravindra Jadeja reported a bruised rib and was unavailable for Chennai Super Kings' game against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. He was under observation and based on medical advice he has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL season.”
Jadeja came to this IPL as the world’s best all-rounder, along with Ben Stokes. But a tally of 116 runs and five wickets in 10 matches attested a serious form slump. “