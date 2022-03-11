Aid for spinners or assistance for seamers? What will the pink-ball Test in Bengaluru offer bowlers
In the vicinity of the Chinnaswamy Stadium, lights from stray sky-risers began to flicker like distant stars. It was not dark, it was not bright either.
It was not until the skies slipped into the twilight that the cream of Indian batsmen began to bat. Until then, they were content playing football and rondo with a tennis ball. Then one after the other, they slowly hit the nets, right under the floodlights.
First, were Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill, both keen on the back-foot, driving and cutting enthusiastically. Shreyas Iyer, who took over after Gill was tired, was in a mood for violence, stepping down to the seamers and spinners, a reflection of the golden touch.
By then Hanuma Vihari had begun to exude his compactness, blunting deliveries from Jasprit Bumrah to Virat Kohli. In the nets on the other corner of the ground, Rishabh Pant was belting the throw-downs pelted at him.
An hour later, Kohli strode in and imperiously lofted-drove Axar Patel.
For instance, the nature of the soil; Motera’s is more clayey red soil that abets low-slow turners, Eden Gardens’ sandier black soil engineers more swing and consistent bounce.
Chinnaswamy has red laterite soil that holds up the surface and helps maintain consistent bounce and a hint of swing in the morning session. But the pre-summer heat could mean the pitch could dry up and crumble. There would not be any dew either, unlike in Eden Gardens, implying that batting under lights would be difficult.