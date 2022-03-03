After TTE objects to pole tied to railing, national champ forced to deboard train By Andrew Amsan
The joy of winning the pole vault gold at the Indian Open Jumps competition in Trivandrum on Tuesday was short-lived for Pavithra Venkatesh. The Tamil Nadu youngster, along with four other athletes from her academy, were forced to deboard their train at Kollam Junction just an hour and a half into their journey as a ticket collector objected to them tying their poles to window railings.
The athletes were left stranded at the station until they sought permission from railway officials and continued their journey towards their hometown in Salem.
After the incident was brought to the notice of senior officials, Railways released a statement saying the ticket collector objected due to the “potential risk that poles could infringe the signalling post or any other objects during the train running.
“Railway Police was waiting for us at Kollam. The way they dealt with us was humiliating. It was as if we were caught stealing. They untied our poles and let them drop to the floor. The way we were asked to get off the train while people stared at us was embarrassing. That too just a day after I was crowned national champion,” Pavithra told The Indian Express.
Wednesday’s incident has infuriated senior athletes, including national record holder Subramani Siva. The army man says this wasn’t an isolated incident and that he has faced similar problems while carrying his equipment on trains.