African Cup of Nations final: Egypt vs Senegal
The African Cup of Nations final is dominated by the story of Liverpool teammates Mohamed Salah and Sadio Man�, who will find themselves on opposing teams in their continent's biggest soccer game.
Both are chasing their first major trophy with their country and have a chance to add an international honor to their Premier League and Champions League titles at club level.
Much was expected of both Salah and Mane at this African Cup and both have lived up to the hype with key goals. The Liverpool forwards, who are also both 29, will finally be separated at the Olembe Stadium on Sunday night
Egypt thinks Senegal has an unfair advantage because it played its semifinal a day before Egypt and so has an extra day to recover and prepare.
Egypt also has had a tough journey through the knockout stages, where all three of its games went to extra time and two of them to penalty shootouts.
The coronavirus has been disruptive for just about every team but it was overshadowed by the tragedy that unfolded at the Olembe Stadium two weeks ago, when eight fans died in a crush and stampede at the knockout game between Cameroon and Comoros.
