Goswami-less India suffer 3-wicket defeat
India felt the absence of experienced pacer Jhulan Goswami as they failed to defend an imposing 270 to go down by three wickets in the second women’s ODI against New Zealand on Tuesday.
The loss meant that the visitors have now conceded a 0-2 lead in the five-match series.
Deepti Sharma took 4 for 52 while her spin colleagues Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Harmanpreet Kaur took a wicket apiece.
But India failed in the pace department with Pooja Vastrakar and debutant Simran Bahadur leaking runs without taking any wickets.
The presence of Goswami, rested from this game to try out new talent, could have made the difference after Indian batters rose to the occasion to set a stiff target of 271 for New Zealand despite the continued absence of star opener Smriti Mandhana, who on Tuesday came out of her extended stay in quarantine.
Earlier, captain Mithali Raj continued her fine form with an unbeaten 66 while Richa Gosh also struck a half century as India posted 270 for 6.
Raj, who had scored 59 in a losing cause in the first ODI on Saturday, remained unbeaten on 66 off 81 balls to play sheet anchor.