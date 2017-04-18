10000 reasons to celebrate Sunil Gavaskar’s birthday

For an obsessive cricket pilgrim or an ardent worshipper of batting’s celebrated binary data, there are 10,000 reasons to undertake the unexplored Ahmedabad-Rajkot trek.

During IPL 10, without much ado, the two cities got themselves a historic connect. Surprisingly, the event received undeserving aloofness. Such is the pace of this ’60-matches-in-45-days’ IPL rollercoaster that it makes you miss the trees, the woods and even the mountains.

Late evening on April 18, 2017, a few kilometres beyond Rajkot’s city limits, a 6′ 2″ Jamaican guided a ball to third man, to be T20’s first Mr 10,000. Three decades ago, on March 7, 1987, just outside Ahmedabad’s city limits, a 5’5” Mumbai batsman had also directed the ball — with a more correct and refined stroke — to the third man to become Test cricket’s ‘Neil Armstrong’. Those were austere times; 10,000, like the moon, was distant and dreamy.

Both Sunil Gavaskar and Chris Gayle are dreamers, and doers too. As for their batting DNA, there isn’t a twist or a tangle that’s remotely similar. The storyboards of the right-hander with the tightest defence in the game’s oldest format and the most destructive left-hander ruling cricket’s newest avatar have few common frames, the most fascinating being the geographical proximity of their ‘10,000’ moment.

The West Indian, who gets handsomely paid to rain sixes in T20 leagues around the world, ended up scoring his 10,000th run just 200 kms away from the Motera Stadium, the site where Gavaskar had lived a similar moment.

The two vastly varied journeys — from different eras — to the same destination chronicle cricket’s evolution. They also highlight the changing currency in the business of run-making, the monotony of the unending T20 itinerary, the lethargy of the over-fed fans and, most strikingly, the tragic devaluation of the 10,000.