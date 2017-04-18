10000 reasons to celebrate Sunil Gavaskar’s birthday

Late evening on April 18, 2017, a few kilometres beyond Rajkot’s city limits, a 6′ 2″ Jamaican guided a ball to third man, to be T20’s first Mr 10,000. Three decades ago, on March 7, 1987, just outside Ahmedabad’s city limits, a 5’5” Mumbai batsman had also directed the ball — with a more correct and refined stroke — to the third man to become Test cricket’s ‘Neil Armstrong’. Those were austere times; 10,000, like the moon, was distant and dreamy.