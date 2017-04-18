10000 reasons to celebrate Sunil Gavaskar’s birthday

For an obsessive cricket pilgrim or an ardent worshipper of batting’s celebrated binary data, there are 10,000 reasons to undertake the unexplored Ahmedabad-Rajkot trek.
During IPL 10, without much ado, the two cities got themselves a historic connect. Surprisingly, the event received undeserving aloofness. Such is the pace of this ’60-matches-in-45-days’ IPL rollercoaster that it makes you miss the trees, the woods and even the mountains.
Both Sunil Gavaskar and Chris Gayle are dreamers, and doers too. As for their batting DNA, there isn’t a twist or a tangle that’s remotely similar. The storyboards of the right-hander with the tightest defence in the game’s oldest format and the most destructive left-hander ruling cricket’s newest avatar have few common frames, the most fascinating being the geographical proximity of their ‘10,000’ moment.