Underrated Kate Winslet movies

Oct 05, 2026
Peter Jackson’s Heavenly Creatures marked Kate Winslet’s feature-film debut. She plays Juliet Hulme, a teenager whose intense friendship with Pauline Parker develops into an increasingly disturbing fantasy world. Winslet’s fearless debut performance earned her considerable critical attention.
Source: wikipedia
In this unconventional drama, Winslet plays Julia, a young single mother who travels through Morocco with her two daughters in search of a different life. Based on Esther Freud’s semi-autobiographical novel, the film gave Winslet an early opportunity to play a character far removed from conventional Hollywood roles.
Source: wikipedia
Directed by Jane Campion, Holy Smoke! stars Winslet as Ruth Barron, a young Australian woman who becomes involved with an Indian guru before her family attempts to bring her home. The unusual psychological drama allowed Winslet to take on a challenging and unconventional role early in her career.
Source: prime video
Winslet plays a young Iris Murdoch in this biographical drama about the celebrated British novelist and philosopher. The film shifts between Murdoch’s youth and her later years, when she develops Alzheimer’s disease. Winslet’s performance earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.
Source: wikipedia
Winslet plays Sarah Pierce, a dissatisfied suburban mother who begins an affair with a married father, played by Patrick Wilson. The Todd Field-directed drama examines suburban dissatisfaction, relationships and social expectations, earning Winslet an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.
Source: prime video
This darkly comic Australian film stars Winslet as Tilly Dunnage, a glamorous dressmaker who returns to her small hometown after years away. Combining revenge, romance, mystery and absurdist humour, The Dressmaker is one of the most unusual films in Winslet’s career.
Source: wikipedia
Winslet takes on a rare villainous role in this gritty crime thriller. She plays Irina Vlaslov, the ruthless head of a Russian crime family, in a supporting performance that is markedly different from many of her dramatic roles.
Source: wikipedia
In Woody Allen’s period drama, Winslet plays Ginny Rannell, a former actress working as a waitress at Coney Island in the 1950s. Her character’s complicated marriage and relationship with a younger lifeguard unravel against the colourful backdrop of the amusement park. Winslet’s performance received critical attention despite the film itself being less widely remembered.
Source: wikipedia
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